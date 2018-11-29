Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Added to injury report
Sanders was limited at practice Thursday by a heel injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Normally a mid-week addition to the injury report like this would be a concern, but so far Sanders' current issue is being downplayed. "It's just soreness," coach Vance Joseph said of the wideout's limitations Thursday. "We're just taking it slow and being smart, that's all." In any case, we'll circle back on Sanders' status Friday to see if he ends up with an official injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
