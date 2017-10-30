Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Aiming for Week 9 return
Sanders (ankle) believes he'll be able to return next Sunday at Philadelphia, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
A game-time decision for Monday night's matchup in Kansas City, Sanders was seen taking part in a pregame warmup, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. The activity marks Sanders' first since spraining his right ankle during a Week 6 loss to the Giants, but it doesn't appear to be enough to allow him to play Monday. Sanders also mentioned to Palmer that he was given a recovery timetable of six weeks, meaning he's on pace to cut it in half. Expect Bennie Fowler to act as the Broncos' No. 2 receiving option for at least one more contest.
