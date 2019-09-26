Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Another limited practice
Sanders (quadriceps) remained limited at practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
That's two straight limited sessions for Sanders, though so far we've heard nothing to suggest that his Week 4 availability is in danger. We'll circle back on the wideout's status Friday to see if the Broncos list him as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff against the Jaguars, or remove him from the team's Week 4 injury report entirely.
