Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Becoming Flacco's go-to target

The chemistry between Sanders and quarterback Joe Flacco is developing, Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver reports.

Koenigsberg noted that Sanders was Flacco's first target of the 11-on-11 period Monday and was later part of an impressive string of plays on offense. Other reports have come in about Sanders moving all around the formation for the Broncos. If healthy, he's easily the Broncos' most dependable weapon in the passing game and all reports are that his rehab from a torn Achilles tendon is going smoothly. He's worth drafting. The question is just how early given that he's 32 and just eight months removed from his injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories