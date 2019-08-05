Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Becoming Flacco's go-to target
The chemistry between Sanders and quarterback Joe Flacco is developing, Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver reports.
Koenigsberg noted that Sanders was Flacco's first target of the 11-on-11 period Monday and was later part of an impressive string of plays on offense. Other reports have come in about Sanders moving all around the formation for the Broncos. If healthy, he's easily the Broncos' most dependable weapon in the passing game and all reports are that his rehab from a torn Achilles tendon is going smoothly. He's worth drafting. The question is just how early given that he's 32 and just eight months removed from his injury.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Takes first 11-on-11 reps•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Begins 7-on-7 work•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Starts with individual drills•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Won't start camp on PUP list•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Easing into camp•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still hoping for Week 1 appearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ryan a steal
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...