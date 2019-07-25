Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Begins 7-on-7 work
Sanders (Achilles) participated in 7-on-7 drills at Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Previously limited to individual drills at training camp, Sanders took a big step forward Wednesday with a handful of reps in 7-on-7s. He hopes to be cleared for full participation in two or three weeks, with an eye towards suiting up for Week 1 in Oakland. The 32-year-old is ahead of the typical rehab timeline for an Achilles tear, but it remains to be seen if he can regain his prior explosiveness.
