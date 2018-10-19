Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Believes he'll be fine

Sanders (ankle) noted after Thursday's win over the Cardinals that he planted his ankle wrong during the end of the contest but believes he could have finished the game if needed, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.

Sanders believes he'll be fine going forward, and it certainly helps that the Broncos now have 10 days before their divisional matchup with Kansas City. Before exiting the contest, Sanders had a monster performance, leading the Broncos with six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding a passing touchdown as well. He now has back-to-back games of over 100 yards receiving and is averaging 16.7 yards per reception in those contests.