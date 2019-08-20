Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Breaks long run

Sanders caught one of two targets for five yards and rushed once for 19 yards in Monday night's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Sanders' first action since his early-December Achilles injury saw him haul in a pass on Denver's first offensive play. The wideout then went for a long run around the right end three plays later, displaying his usual shiftiness in the open field. In fact, Sanders also connected with quarterback Joe Flacco on a 45-yard bomb toward the end of the first quarter, but that reception was unfortunately nullified by a holding penalty. Overall, though, Sanders certainly looked good in taking the field once again, building confidence in his stock ahead of the regular season, when it's worth noting that he doesn't expect to be on a limited snap count.