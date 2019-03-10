Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Continues to progress in recovery

Sanders relayed via his personal Twitter account Sunday that trainers have told him he's "wayyy (sic) ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Sanders suffered the devastating injury during practice on Dec. 5. Despite missing the final four games of the campaign, he paced the Broncos in every receiving category, with 71 catches (on 98 targets) for 868 yards and four touchdowns to his credit. Sanders is due a roster bonus of $1.5 million Tuesday, so his immediate future will receive some clarity in the coming days. Once the Broncos' front office makes that decision, he'll continue to focus on his rehab with the stated aim of being ready for the 2019 regular-season opener, when he'd be working with new quarterback Joe Flacco.