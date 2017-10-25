Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Could return to practice

Sanders is day-to-day and could be in line to return to practice this week, according to Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.com reports.

The Broncos struggled mightily against the Chargers without Sanders there to take pressure off the defense. The speedster played unevenly in two matchups against Kansas City last year. Nabbing seven passes in one game and just one in the other.

