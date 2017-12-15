Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

Sanders is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Sanders had a productive night (seven catches, 68 yards) in Thursday's win over the Colts before departing with the ankle issue, which was the same injury that resulted in a two-week absence earlier in the season. The fact that the Broncos are labeling Sanders as day-to-day suggests that the aggravation he suffered isn't especially serious, but it could be enough to threaten his status for the Week 16 game against the Redskins. Fortunately for Sanders, by virtue of the Broncos playing Thursday this week, he'll have nine full days to recover before the team's next contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop