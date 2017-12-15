Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Day-to-day with ankle sprain
Sanders is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Sanders had a productive night (seven catches, 68 yards) in Thursday's win over the Colts before departing with the ankle issue, which was the same injury that resulted in a two-week absence earlier in the season. The fact that the Broncos are labeling Sanders as day-to-day suggests that the aggravation he suffered isn't especially serious, but it could be enough to threaten his status for the Week 16 game against the Redskins. Fortunately for Sanders, by virtue of the Broncos playing Thursday this week, he'll have nine full days to recover before the team's next contest.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to one catch•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Suits up Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to play Sunday vs. Jets•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected to play•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable again•
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...