Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

Sanders is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Sanders had a productive night (seven catches, 68 yards) in Thursday's win over the Colts before departing with the ankle issue, which was the same injury that resulted in a two-week absence earlier in the season. The fact that the Broncos are labeling Sanders as day-to-day suggests that the aggravation he suffered isn't especially serious, but it could be enough to threaten his status for the Week 16 game against the Redskins. Fortunately for Sanders, by virtue of the Broncos playing Thursday this week, he'll have nine full days to recover before the team's next contest.