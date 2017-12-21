Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with ankle soreness
Sanders did not practice again Thursday due to lingering ankle soreness, the Denver Post reports.
Per the report, Sanders' ankle has been an issue since Week 6. With the Broncos sitting at 5-9, it's even possible that the team could shut the wideout down with just two games left this season. When asked if there is a chance that Sanders might land on IR, coach Vance Joseph indicated that he wasn't sure. "He's really sore still," Joseph noted Thursday. "He's fought all year for us as far as the ankle. It should have been a four-week injury and he came back in two weeks for us. He's been gutting it out for us the last month and a half, so we'll see where he's at. But right now he's really sore."
