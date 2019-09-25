Play

Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with quad issue

Sanders (quad) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sanders was on the field for 79 percent of the Broncos' snaps on offense in Week 3's loss to the Packers, but was held to just two catches on five targets for 10 yards in the contest. Prior to that, Sanders has turned in back-to-back strong fantasy efforts and assuming his quad issue is nothing major, he'll look to rebound this weekend against at Jacksonville defense that's been pretty sturdy over the last couple of weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories