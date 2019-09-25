Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with quad issue
Sanders (quad) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Sanders was on the field for 79 percent of the Broncos' snaps on offense in Week 3's loss to the Packers, but was held to just two catches on five targets for 10 yards in the contest. Prior to that, Sanders has turned in back-to-back strong fantasy efforts and assuming his quad issue is nothing major, he'll look to rebound this weekend against at Jacksonville defense that's been pretty sturdy over the last couple of weeks.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Frustrated after 10-yard game•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores again in Week 2 loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Huge second half against Raiders•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Breaks long run•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ready for preseason appearance•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Doesn't anticipate snap count•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...