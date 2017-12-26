Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Deemed day-to-day

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Sanders (ankle) remains day-to-day and the wideout's status for the regular-season finale against the Chiefs hasn't been decided, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports. "[Sanders is] still really sore," Joseph said.

Sanders aggravated a right ankle injury in the Week 15 win over the Colts and was sidelined for Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins after putting in only one limited practice leading up to the contest. Though Sanders will have a more realistic shot at playing this week, he may need to practice fully at least once in order for the Broncos to give him the green light for what amounts to a mostly meaningless Week 17 game. In addition to potentially being hobbled by the injury if he suits up, Sanders' fantasy prospects would likely be inhibited by the presence of newly minted starting quarterback Paxton Lynch, who passed for just 41 yards in about two and a half quarters in his lone other start of the season back in Week 12 against the Raiders.