Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Deemed day-to-day
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Sanders (ankle) remains day-to-day and the wideout's status for the regular-season finale against the Chiefs hasn't been decided, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports. "[Sanders is] still really sore," Joseph said.
Sanders aggravated a right ankle injury in the Week 15 win over the Colts and was sidelined for Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins after putting in only one limited practice leading up to the contest. Though Sanders will have a more realistic shot at playing this week, he may need to practice fully at least once in order for the Broncos to give him the green light for what amounts to a mostly meaningless Week 17 game. In addition to potentially being hobbled by the injury if he suits up, Sanders' fantasy prospects would likely be inhibited by the presence of newly minted starting quarterback Paxton Lynch, who passed for just 41 yards in about two and a half quarters in his lone other start of the season back in Week 12 against the Raiders.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out this week•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited at practice, listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with ankle soreness•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.