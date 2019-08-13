Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Doesn't anticipate snap count

Sanders (Achilles) does not expect to be on a snap count Week 1, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Sanders is progressing well in his recovery from an Achilles injury that he underwent surgery for on Dec. 6, and appears on pace to be active Week 1 - though it remains to be seen whether he'll realize his predictions of being fully recovered for the start of the regular season. It goes without saying that it would be a step in the right direction if Sanders were to first participate in preseason action, so the veteran will likely target an Aug. 24 appearance. That date corresponds with the Broncos' preseason Week 3 contest, when veterans are typically most heavily featured prior to the regular season.