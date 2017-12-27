Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Sanders (ankle) was not at practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Vance Joseph noted Tuesday that Sanders, who continues to deal with ankle soreness, is day-to-day, with the wideout's status for the Broncos' regular-season finale against the Chiefs not yet decided. However, at 5-10 the Broncos have nothing concrete to play for Sunday, so the team has little incentive to push Sanders to play this weekend.