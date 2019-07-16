Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Easing into camp
Sanders (Achilles) expects to ease into training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. "I don't even know if I'll do the conditioning test [Wednesday]," Sanders said Tuesday. "As far as practice, I'm definitely not going to be going full-go from the jump."
Sanders has made impressive progress from a torn Achilles, which wiped out his ninth pro season on Dec. 5. To date, he's been running full speed since early May, and on June 7 he progressed to route running that included sharp cuts. Even with that behind him, Sanders seems to be taking a logical approach in the later stages of his recovery, increasing his workload by the day until the Broncos' training staff clears him for all activity. There's no telling whether he'll be available Week 1, but the lack of established pass-catching options in this corps could help his cause once he's deemed ready for game action.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still hoping for Week 1 appearance•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Unsure about training camp•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not ahead of schedule•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs with cleats on•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In good spot with recovery•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Has option picked up•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
What to watch in training camp
Heath Cummings has the top-10 things you need to watch for in training camp.
-
Expert mock: Best ball strategy
Ben Gretch reviews a best ball expert mock draft that used DRAFT scoring and roster settin...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
QB vs skill position ADP
Ben Gretch plots quarterback Average Draft Positions against the skill position players on...
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...