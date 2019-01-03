Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Emerged as No. 1 target in 2018

Sanders caught 71 of 98 targets for 868 yards and four touchdowns during an injury-shortened 2018 campaign. He added 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass during the season.

Sanders missed the final quarter of the season with a torn Achilles, but still managed to lead the team in catches, targets, yards and touchdowns. Not bad for a guy who many thought was going to be cut last offseason. Instead, it was Demaryius Thomas who was sent packing. Sanders, coming off of a major injury, counts for $12.9 million against next season's cap, but -- given the dearth of established targets in Denver -- it wouldn't be a total surprise to see him back for the final year of his deal to help mentor the likes of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and DaeSean Hamilton. Assuming he returns to form, his game has adapted well enough from deep speedster to savvy route-runner for him to be a legitimate No. 1 target, but he's going to need some of the youngsters to step up opposite him. In three full games following Thomas' departure, Sanders averaged 5.7 catches and 63.0 yards per game -- down from 6.3 catches and 82.5 yards per game with an established weapon on the other side of the field.