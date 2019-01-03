Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Emerged as No. 1 target in 2018
Sanders caught 71 of 98 targets for 868 yards and four touchdowns during an injury-shortened 2018 campaign. He added 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass during the season.
Sanders missed the final quarter of the season with a torn Achilles, but still managed to lead the team in catches, targets, yards and touchdowns. Not bad for a guy who many thought was going to be cut last offseason. Instead, it was Demaryius Thomas who was sent packing. Sanders, coming off of a major injury, counts for $12.9 million against next season's cap, but -- given the dearth of established targets in Denver -- it wouldn't be a total surprise to see him back for the final year of his deal to help mentor the likes of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and DaeSean Hamilton. Assuming he returns to form, his game has adapted well enough from deep speedster to savvy route-runner for him to be a legitimate No. 1 target, but he's going to need some of the youngsters to step up opposite him. In three full games following Thomas' departure, Sanders averaged 5.7 catches and 63.0 yards per game -- down from 6.3 catches and 82.5 yards per game with an established weapon on the other side of the field.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Aiming for Week 1•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Hoping for 6-8 months of recovery•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Lands on IR•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Likely dealing with torn Achilles•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Injures leg in practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Quiet in win over Cincinnati•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...