Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Erupts on one drive
Sanders caught four of eight targets for 61 yards and scored a 27-yard touchdown on an end-round in Friday's preseason game against Washington.
Sanders accounted for nearly half of Case Keenum's 18 passes, comfortably topping Courtland Sutton (four targets) and Demaryius Thomas (three). The 31-year-old wideout had been having a quiet preseason, but he quickly turned that around with 48 receiving yards and a 27-yard touchdown run on a single drive in the second quarter of Friday's game. Sanders has a bit more competition for targets this season with Sutton in the mix, but the improvement at quarterback -- along with the likelihood of better health -- should more than make up the difference.
