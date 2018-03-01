Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected back in 2018

Broncos general manager John Elway said Wednesday he expects Sanders (ankle) to remain with the team in 2018, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

With the Broncos eager to open up cap space to aid their pursuit of one of the top quarterbacks on the market this offseason, Sanders and fellow wideout Demaryius Thomas have been mentioned as candidates for trade or release in order to free up money. Elway's comments suggest the Broncos aren't leaning in that direction, however, indicating that the team may prefer to cut a high-priced veteran or two on defense in order to improve their cap situation. Sanders, who is said to be nearly back to full health following months of rehab from a significant right ankle sprain that nagged him in 2017, should thus retain a starting role during the upcoming season, though like Thomas, his outlook will remain foggy until the Broncos' plans at quarterback become clearer. None of the three signal callers who started games in 2017 -- Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian (shoulder) and Brock Osweiler -- are expected to open the 2018 campaign atop the depth chart.