Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected to play

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed that Sanders (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders logged a full practice Thursday, but he scaled back to limited participation Friday and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. This seems to be about caution more than any kind of setback, though Joseph did note that Sanders has been sore the past few weeks. Denver's putrid QB play remains the larger concern.