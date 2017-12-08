Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected to play
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed that Sanders (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders logged a full practice Thursday, but he scaled back to limited participation Friday and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. This seems to be about caution more than any kind of setback, though Joseph did note that Sanders has been sore the past few weeks. Denver's putrid QB play remains the larger concern.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable again•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go this week•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Struggles in Week 13 loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Watching Wednesday's practice•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...