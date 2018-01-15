Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Finishes 2017 with just two scores
Sanders caught 47 of 94 passes for 555 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.
A bum ankle suffered in Week 5 limited Sanders to 12 games in 2017, and his general effectiveness when he was playing. Sanders, when healthy, has been arguably Denver's most dangerous target over the past two or three seasons and his hobbling 137-yard effort against the Patriots in Week 10 is a testament to his toughness. Sanders, like many of the Broncos' veterans, will be the subject of speculation this offseason, but his quality play when healthy and the fact that the team would only save $5.6 million by cutting him and lose $5.4 million makes it unlikely that the team can find somebody better for the money. Sanders, like every skill position player in Denver, will see his value spike or continue downward depending on whether the Broncos find an answer at quarterback in free agency and/or with the No. 5 pick in the draft.
