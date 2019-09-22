Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Frustrated after 10-yard game
Sanders caught two of four passes for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay. He voiced his displeasure after the game, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
It was a rough game for Sanders as, per head coach Vic Fangio, Green Bay played a ton of sub-packages -- daring Denver to run. The results were not great for Sanders, though he did have back-to-back games with at least 85 yards and a touchdown heading into Sunday. The veteran is frustrated after a series of tough losses, but he'll have to focus to rebound against a swarming Jacksonville defense.
