Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Full go Thursday

Sanders (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Mike Klis of NBC 9News Denver reports.

Sanders was limited at Wednesday's session but now looks on track to play Sunday against the Titans, barring a setback. Through five games, Sanders has been effective when targeted, recording at least 80 yards in every game in which he has drawn more than five looks. Unfortunately, in the two games that Sanders received five or less targets he caught three passes combined, giving him a boom-or-bust outlook at this point in the season. He will look to put forth a strong showing against a Titans defense that ranks tenth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories