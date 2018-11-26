Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Gets back into end zone
Sanders caught seven of his 12 targets, amassing 86 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 win against the Steelers.
The veteran receiver balled out against his former team of four years, easily leading all Broncos pass catchers in targets, receptions and yards during a vital home win against Pittsburgh. Since Demaryius Thomas was traded Oct. 30, Sanders has 60 percent more targets than the second-leading option on the team (24, compared to Courtland Sutton's 15 in three games since the trade). Week 13 brings an extremely promising matchup, facing Cincinnati's No. 31 scoring defense. The Bengals struggle in defending wide receivers specifically, ranking among the NFL's bottom 12 teams in both yards and catches allowed to the position.
