Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Gets guarantees for 2018
Approximately 80 percent of Sanders' $8.25 million salary for the 2018 season is already guaranteed, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
There was some thought after the past season that Sanders may have taken his last snaps in Denver with the Broncos eager to clear up cap space, but the team found room to keep the wideout around after shedding Aqib Talib's contract in a trade with the Rams. Now that he's expected to be back in the fold for 2018, Sanders will look to prove to the Broncos that he's still an ideal complement to No. 1 receiver Demaryius Thomas after an ankle injury cost Sanders four games and limited him in many others during the 2017 campaign. In addition to better health, Sanders could see his production bounce back to some extent thanks to the offseason pickup of Case Keenum, who should amount to an upgrade over the three quarterbacks (Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler) that started games for Denver a season ago.
