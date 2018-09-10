Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Goes over 100 yards with a score
Sanders caught 10 of 11 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.
Sanders easily led the Broncos in all receiving categories, although fellow wideout Demaryius Thomas had a solid game with six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. Due to poor quarterback play, Sanders posted mediocre numbers in 12 games last season, but with Case Keenum now in the fold, there's a good chance that he'll be able to get back to another 1,000-yard receiving campaign.
