Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go for Week 13
Sanders (heel) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Sanders remained limited in practice Friday after the heel injury restricted his reps a day earlier, but his lack of designation heading into the weekend indicates the Broncos aren't worried about his health. The wideout should be on tap for a full slate of snaps and rates as a quality lineup option in just about any format after registering seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown across 12 targets in the Broncos' Week 12 win over the Steelers.
