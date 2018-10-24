Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go this week

Sanders (ankle) does not appear on the Broncos' Week 8 injury report.

Sanders noted after last Thursday's win over the Cardinals that he could have finished the game if needed, despite planting his ankle wrong late in the contest. Now that he's not even listed on Denver's injury report, Sanders is in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs. He's coming off back-to-back strong games and will now take aim at a beatable Kansas City defense.

