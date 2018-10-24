Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go this week
Sanders (ankle) does not appear on the Broncos' Week 8 injury report.
Sanders noted after last Thursday's win over the Cardinals that he could have finished the game if needed, despite planting his ankle wrong late in the contest. Now that he's not even listed on Denver's injury report, Sanders is in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs. He's coming off back-to-back strong games and will now take aim at a beatable Kansas City defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Believes he'll be fine•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Targeted 14 times•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Paces team with five catches•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs for score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...