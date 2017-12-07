Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go this week
Sanders (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.
Sanders' absence from practice Wednesday thus appears to have been maintenance-related, with Sanders slated head Denver's Week 14 wideout corps along with Demaryius Thomas. Sanders' chances of engineering a fantasy-worthy stat line Sunday against the Jets hinges on sign-caller Trevor Siemian bouncing back from a three-pick effort in this past Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins. Over his last three games, Sanders has logged seven catches on 23 targets for 38 yards, a modest sum fueled by the Broncos shaky QB situation.
