Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Grabs seven catches in loss

Sanders caught seven of 15 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.

Trevor Siemian was looking at Sanders early and often on Sunday including a nice 29-yard pass downfield, Sanders' longest play of the season. Though Demaryius Thomas gets much of the press in Denver, Sanders leads the two in targets 28 to 25 through three weeks and a chemistry is clearly present between he and Siemian. The next step will be to free Sanders downfield, as just over 10 yards per catch is far too little for a player of his speed. Sunday's 29-yard gain and a 40-plus-yard gainer that just missed are positive steps toward that end.