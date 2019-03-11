Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Has option picked up

The Broncos have exercised their contract option on Sanders (Achilles), guaranteeing $1.5 million of his $10.15 million base salary for 2019, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

General manager John Elway announced the decision a couple weeks ago, apparently encouraged by Sanders' initial progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles. The veteran wideout relayed optimism Sunday on his Twitter account, noting that trainers have told him he's far ahead of schedule. He suffered the injury during practice Dec. 5 and will celebrate his 32nd birthday this upcoming weekend. The Broncos clearly expect Sanders to operate as a primary target for new starting quarterback Joe Flacco, though the wideout's age and the timing of his injury do create some level of concern.