Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to one catch
Sanders converted his five targets during Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets into a single 15-yard catch.
Sanders hasn't been quite right since Week 5 when he sprained his ankle against the Giants. He's topped 30 yards receiving just once in his five games since that injury. Though the Broncos finally snapped an eight-game losing streak, nothing about this passing attack and his relative health makes him a dependable target for down the stretch.
