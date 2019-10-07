Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to single catch
Sanders caught his lone target for a nine-yard gain during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.
Sanders' Jekyll-and-Hyde season continued as he posted 10 yards or fewer for the second time this season. He has gone for at least 85 yards in his other three contests. Head coach Vic Fangio pointed out that Sanders still managed to help the offense with a drawn pass-interference call and noted that, after the first quarter, the offense as a whole went into a lull. Sanders has shown that he can still put up quality numbers, but the overall inconsistency of the offense and emergence of sophomore Courtland Sutton -- who has three touchdowns over his last two games -- should create a little pause before starting the veteran against a tough Titans defense.
