Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to two catches

Sanders caught two of eight targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati.

It was a rough look for Sanders after lighting up New England for 137 yards last week. Sanders has run hot and cold this season and has not scored since Week 2 -- a product of Denver's revolving door at quarterback. Here's hoping that the third time is the charm. Paxton Lynch will be Denver's quarterback moving forward. Sanders caught 10 passes for 108 yards in two Lynch starts last season and was on the receiving end of Lynch's first career touchdown in a relief appearance against the Buccaneers.