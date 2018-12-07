Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Hoping for 6-8 months of recovery
Sanders (Achilles) had successful surgery Thursday and is now facing a rehab timeline of 6-to-8 months, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The timetable may be optimistic, but it's at least evident Sanders plans to return for the final season of his contract with the Broncos. He'll celebrate his 32nd birthday in March and can safely be ruled out for the entire offseason program while he rehabs from surgery on the torn Achilles. He faces a challenge to be ready for Week 1 of 2019, at which point he'll be nine months removed from the initial injury. Players coming back from Achilles tears often struggle with other lower-body injuries in the process.
