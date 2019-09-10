Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Huge second half against Raiders

Sanders caught five of seven targets, while accounting for 86 yards and one touchdown during Monday's 24-16 loss to Oakland.

In what was his first regular-season outing since rupturing his Achilles tendon in an early-December practice last year, Sanders emerged as the contest transitioned into crunch time. He didn't register his first catch -- a six-yard gain -- until the final two minutes of the first half, but erupted after the half-time whistle by hauling in four of his five targets for 81 yards, and catching a touchdown that helped get Denver within one possession late in the fourth quarter. Now having demonstrated rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco, Sanders rolls into a Week 2 matchup against a Bears defense that contained Davante Adams to 36 receiving yards in the season opener.