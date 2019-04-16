Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In good spot with recovery
Coach Vic Fangio said Sanders is "progressing well" in his rehab from a torn left Achilles, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Sanders suffered the injury during practice Dec. 5 and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Differing reports have noted a 6-to-8-month recovery and his own confidence that he'll be ready by Week 1, which both seem optimistic due to the timeline for a typical player from such a procedure. On a positive note, though, Sanders attended one of the first offseason workouts and took part in warmups, so the 32-year-old appears to be in a good spot, health-wise. No matter when he gains clearance to play, he's on pace to act as one of Joe Flacco's primary options in the passing attack.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Has option picked up•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Continues to progress in recovery•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returning to Denver in 2019•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Likely staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Won't restructure contract•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Making progress in recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...