Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In good spot with recovery

Coach Vic Fangio said Sanders is "progressing well" in his rehab from a torn left Achilles, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Sanders suffered the injury during practice Dec. 5 and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Differing reports have noted a 6-to-8-month recovery and his own confidence that he'll be ready by Week 1, which both seem optimistic due to the timeline for a typical player from such a procedure. On a positive note, though, Sanders attended one of the first offseason workouts and took part in warmups, so the 32-year-old appears to be in a good spot, health-wise. No matter when he gains clearance to play, he's on pace to act as one of Joe Flacco's primary options in the passing attack.