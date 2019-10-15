Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: In line to practice Tuesday
Coach Vic Fangio expects Sanders (knee) to practice Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
After racking up at least 80 receiving yards in three of the first four games of the season, Sanders has been held in check the last two weeks, combining for two catches (on four targets) for nine yards during that stretch. He departed Sunday's 16-0 win versus the Texans due to a knee injury, but the issue isn't believed to be a severe one, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Sanders was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, so it'll be interesting to see if he's able to progress to full participation Tuesday.
