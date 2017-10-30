Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Inactive Monday
Sanders (ankle) is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
With Sanders still sidelined Monday and targeting a return in Week 9, there should be added opportunities in the Denver attack for fellow wideout Bennie Fowler, as well as Jordan Taylor to a lesser degree. Meanwhile, Demaryius Thomas will continue to hold down his starting slot in the team's Week 8 passing offense.
