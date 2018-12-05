Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Injures leg in practice
Sanders was injured during Wednesday's practice and was unable to put any weight on his left leg while requiring assistance off the field, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Troy Renck of Denver 7 News relays that Sanders was visibly upset after going down with the injury, tossing his helmet to the side while pointing at his lower left leg. It's too soon to arrive at any conclusions, but there's no doubt the situation will need to be carefully monitored in the coming hours. The Broncos aren't exactly teeming with wideout depth; the cast behind Sanders is led by rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton as well as 2017 undrafted free agent Tim Patrick.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Likely has torn Achilles•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Quiet in win over Cincinnati•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go for Week 13•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Added to injury report•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Gets back into end zone•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Totals 62 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....