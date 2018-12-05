Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Injures leg in practice

Sanders was injured during Wednesday's practice and was unable to put any weight on his left leg while requiring assistance off the field, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Troy Renck of Denver 7 News relays that Sanders was visibly upset after going down with the injury, tossing his helmet to the side while pointing at his lower left leg. It's too soon to arrive at any conclusions, but there's no doubt the situation will need to be carefully monitored in the coming hours. The Broncos aren't exactly teeming with wideout depth; the cast behind Sanders is led by rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton as well as 2017 undrafted free agent Tim Patrick.