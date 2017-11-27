Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Kept in check Sunday
Sanders caught three of six pass attempts for 12 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders.
The Broncos couldn't get anything going down the field at all until Trevor Siemian replaced Paxton Lynch (ankle) in the third quarter, and even then the passing game was very conservative. Despite being the second most-targeted receiver after Demaryius Thomas's eight, the 30-year-old posted his second straight week of fewer than 20 yards receiving. He'll try and get back on track in Week 13 versus Miami.
