Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Knee injury seemingly not serious

Sanders' knee injury is not believed to be serious, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Sanders was unable to finish Sunday's game against the Titans because of his injury, but the report indicates there is "not much concern" about his status for Week 7, even with the Broncos' next game coming Thursday night against the Chiefs. Sanders' participation, or lack thereof, in practice over the coming days figures to ultimately determine his availability for Thursday's game, but fantasy players have reason to be optimistic.