Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leads team in receiving again Sunday

Sanders hauled in all four of his targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland.

Sanders was held without a catch in the first half as Case Keenum struggled mightily. The pair quickly re-established their rapport on the first play of the second half with a 21-yard strike and followed that up by converting a third-and-nine to keep a subsequent drive alive. On the day, all four of the 31-year-old's receptions went for gains of at least 20 yards, and he has now led the team in receiving in both games to start the young season. He'll have a much tougher test on the road Week 3 at Baltimore.