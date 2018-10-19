Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leaves game with ankle injury
Sanders suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's game against the Cardinals and will not return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
With a victory thoroughly sealed midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos have decided to keep Sanders and Royce Freeman on the sideline for the remainder of the game due to ankle injuries. The severity of Sanders' injury remains unknown but look for more information to come out in the next few days. Before exiting the contest, Sanders recorded six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a 28-yard pass to Cortland Sutton for a touchdown in the first quarter, his first career touchdown pass.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Targeted 14 times•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Paces team with five catches•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs for score•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leads team in receiving again Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Goes over 100 yards with a score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...