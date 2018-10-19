Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leaves game with ankle injury

Sanders suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's game against the Cardinals and will not return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

With a victory thoroughly sealed midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos have decided to keep Sanders and Royce Freeman on the sideline for the remainder of the game due to ankle injuries. The severity of Sanders' injury remains unknown but look for more information to come out in the next few days. Before exiting the contest, Sanders recorded six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a 28-yard pass to Cortland Sutton for a touchdown in the first quarter, his first career touchdown pass.