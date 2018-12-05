Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Likely dealing with torn Achilles

The Broncos believe Sanders suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon during Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report comes through about 20 minutes after the injury occurred, so there's obviously still testing to be done before a diagnosis is revealed. However, the initial test for a torn Achilles is usually accurate, and there were multiple reports of Sanders reacting in a manner that hinted at a serious injury. If the initial expectation is confirmed, the 31-year-old wideout would miss the rest of this season and face a challenging path to make it back for the 2019 opener.

