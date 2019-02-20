Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Likely staying in Denver
The Broncos haven't asked Sanders (Achilles) to take a pay cut and are expected to keep him under contract for 2019, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Sanders carries a $10.15 base salary for the final season of his three-year contract, with $1.5 million becoming guaranteed at some point this offseason. It's a lot to pay for a player who will be nine months removed from an Achilles tear at the start of his age-32 season, but the Broncos apparently are confident Sanders can be a top target for new quarterback Joe Flacco. The veteran wide receiver seems to be making good progress in the early stages of his recovery, no longer requiring a walking boot on his injured foot.
