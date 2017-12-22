Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited at practice, listed as questionable
Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.
Sanders, who is one of three players listed as questionable by the Broncos this week, returned to practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday sessions as he continues to deal with the effects of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 and has been playing through since returning to action in Week 9. "He's still sore with the high ankle, but [there have] been weeks when he's been sore on Friday and played on Sunday," coach Vance Joseph noted. With that in mind, we'll consider the wideout a game-day call in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
