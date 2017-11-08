Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited at practice Wednesday
Sanders (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Sanders caught one of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 51-23 loss to the Eagles, and with no setbacks reported in that contest, his limitations Wednesday were presumably maintenance-related. Assuming he's good to go this weekend, Sanders (while working with QB Brock Osweiler) will take aim Sunday at a New England defense that has allowed a league-high average of 295.5 passing yards to date.
