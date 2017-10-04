Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited to 27 yards
Sanders nabbed four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Oakland.
After high-production games against Dallas and Buffalo, Sanders slipped back into a crevasse on Sunday. He leads the team in catches, targets, and scores through the first quarter of the season, but the offense has also faced similar struggles, particularly in the red zone, as it had throughout last year. Sanders is sure to see a lot of passes come his way down the stretch, but the limitations of Denver's offense and new-found reliance on the run means that, while Sanders is worth a start, he might not produce as much as one would expect from a team's leading receiver.
