Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as full Tuesday
Sanders (knee) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's injury report, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Earlier Tuesday, coach Vic Fangio said Sanders would return to practice, but the fact the Broncos released an estimate indicates they didn't do much more on-field work than a walkthrough. In any case, Sanders' elevation from LP to FP is a good sign that he'll be ready to go for Thursday's game against the Chiefs. Wednesday's report will reveal his odds to do so.
