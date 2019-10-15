Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as full Tuesday

Sanders (knee) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's injury report, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Earlier Tuesday, coach Vic Fangio said Sanders would return to practice, but the fact the Broncos released an estimate indicates they didn't do much more on-field work than a walkthrough. In any case, Sanders' elevation from LP to FP is a good sign that he'll be ready to go for Thursday's game against the Chiefs. Wednesday's report will reveal his odds to do so.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories